Compound Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.22 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $39.91 or 0.00240336 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $290.00 million and $17.22 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.27402579 USD and is up 7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $29,711,299.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

