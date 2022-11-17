Compugen Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Compugen stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

