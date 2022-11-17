Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. 77,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $326.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.68. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after purchasing an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 70,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

