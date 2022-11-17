Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Update

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 217,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $227.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $620,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

CNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

