Conflux 1-Day Volume Hits $2.60 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $63.47 million and $2.60 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,663.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00362897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00117475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00788430 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00617726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00229440 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03023182 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,536,713.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

