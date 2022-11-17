Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Conformis Trading Down 15.5 %

CFMS opened at $1.25 on Friday. Conformis has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 104.46% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conformis will post -8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 83.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 84.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

