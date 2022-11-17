ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.1 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

