Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Consumers Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.
