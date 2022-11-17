Consumers Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

