Continuum Finance (CTN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,395.42

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $5,395.42 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

