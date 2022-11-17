Contrasting BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BSQUARE and Grab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.53 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -6.12 Grab $675.00 million 17.85 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -9.09% -9.02% -7.35% Grab N/A -54.71% -37.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BSQUARE and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.1% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BSQUARE and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56

Grab has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 67.18%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab beats BSQUARE on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

