Contrasting Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 15.72% 10.32% 7.65% Yandex 8.60% 4.61% 2.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and Yandex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.39 $73.22 million $0.26 25.04 Yandex $4.79 billion 1.43 -$197.40 million $1.69 11.21

Analyst Ratings

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yandex. Yandex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tremor International and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yandex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tremor International currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Yandex has a consensus price target of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 288.07%. Given Yandex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than Tremor International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tremor International has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremor International beats Yandex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International



Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Yandex



Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

