Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Stephens

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.14. 3,505,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $79.01.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Copart will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 159.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

