Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Stephens

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stephens to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.14. 3,505,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $79.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 159.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
