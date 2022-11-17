Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.86. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $13.60.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
