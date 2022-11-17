Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.

CRBG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 2,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

