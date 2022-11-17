Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Invests $9.94 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 7.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,285,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.26. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.