Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Sells 49,067 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,067 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 112,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

