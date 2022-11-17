Cormark Comments on Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$20.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

