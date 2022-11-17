Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.07

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 20591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOL. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,766,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 761,592 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 430,969 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 117,751.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 336,770 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

