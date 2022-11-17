Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,086,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,950,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.2 days.
Corus Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 38,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The firm has a market cap of $327.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.
Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corus Entertainment (CJREF)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.