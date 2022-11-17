Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,086,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,950,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.2 days.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 38,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,097. The firm has a market cap of $327.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Corus Entertainment

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.40 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Corus Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

