Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Announces Earnings Results

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSTI remained flat at $4.40 during trading on Thursday. Costar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

Costar Technologies Company Profile

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of security solution products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CostarHD, and Other. Its security solutions products include surveillance cameras, digital video recorders, lenses, and high-speed domes, as well as industrial vision products.

