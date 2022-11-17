Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Announces Earnings Results

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter.
Costar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSTI remained flat at $4.40 during trading on Thursday. Costar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.
Costar Technologies Company Profile
