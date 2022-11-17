Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $514.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

