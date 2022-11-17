Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Director Acquires $761,000.00 in Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coty Stock Down 0.9 %

COTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 4,941,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,920. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 323.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

