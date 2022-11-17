Covey Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 145,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.