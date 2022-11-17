Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,090 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $8,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 184.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 133,670 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 84,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Trading Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDLX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 10,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.