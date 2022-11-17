Cowen Trims Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Target Price to $3.25

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital lowered Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

SUNL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 7,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.43. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. Sunlight Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 334.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

