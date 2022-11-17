CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.00

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.18), with a volume of 12785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97 ($1.14).

CPPGroup Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £10.76 million and a P/E ratio of 658.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.61.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at CPPGroup

In related news, insider Simon Pyper acquired 19,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £22,266.72 ($26,165.36).

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.