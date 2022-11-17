CPR Investments Inc. Buys 142 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 0.4% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $112.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.94.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

