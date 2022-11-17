CPR Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Horizon Technology Finance accounts for about 0.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CPR Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 11.4% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.