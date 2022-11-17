CPR Investments Inc. Invests $3.05 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 33,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,006,498. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.19. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
