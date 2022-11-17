CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,759 shares.The stock last traded at $118.87 and had previously closed at $119.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $846.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 2,174.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

