Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), reports. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Creative Realities updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

CREX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Creative Realities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 75.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 797,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.