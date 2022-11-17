Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $210.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been given a $210.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $175.23. 54,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,893. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day moving average of $180.79.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.