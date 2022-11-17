Credit Suisse Group Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $195.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FANG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

FANG stock opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

