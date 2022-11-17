Credit Suisse Group Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $165.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $257.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 71.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

