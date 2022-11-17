Credit Suisse Group Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $160.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.66.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.31.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.