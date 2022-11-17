Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO Acquires $27,680.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 514,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRGY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

