Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CEO David C. Rockecharlie Acquires 1,750 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 1,750 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

CRGY stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. 5,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,111. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,932 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

