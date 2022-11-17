Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,100 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRLBF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Cresco Labs stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 607,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,370. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $218.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

