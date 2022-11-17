Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. 213,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,598. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

