CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRSP stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. 43,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,591. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $87.76.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
