Critical Contrast: Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk -0.66% -0.57% -0.27% Cyxtera Technologies -28.78% -29.61% -5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 20.84 $137.76 million ($0.02) -2,571.00 Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 0.54 -$257.90 million ($1.21) -1.76

Analyst Ratings

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Trade Desk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trade Desk and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 4 11 0 2.73 Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Trade Desk presently has a consensus price target of $73.07, suggesting a potential upside of 42.10%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 362.78%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Cyxtera Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

