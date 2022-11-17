Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 893,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

CCRN remained flat at $33.79 during trading on Thursday. 21,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,538. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after buying an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after buying an additional 275,510 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,603,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 176,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

