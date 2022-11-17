Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $19.07. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cryoport shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Down 4.3 %

About Cryoport

The firm has a market cap of $945.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

