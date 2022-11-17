Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $98.48 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00018680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $98.48 million and approximately $29,225.84 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin was first traded on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
