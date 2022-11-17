Crypto International Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.30 Billion (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Crypto International token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto International has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $366,895.09 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.55355503 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $415,152.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

