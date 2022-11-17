Crypto Snack Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $678,143.60 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

