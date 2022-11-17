CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CSI Compressco Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.
CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
