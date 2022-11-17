Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.23. 45,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

