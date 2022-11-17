Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,458.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $23.12.
CTKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,248,000 after buying an additional 3,774,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $18,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 1,048,629 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
