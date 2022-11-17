Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,458.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $23.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $53,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $53,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Ball sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $235,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,248,000 after buying an additional 3,774,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after buying an additional 3,722,881 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $18,982,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 1,048,629 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

