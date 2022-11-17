Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.32. 26,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,943,030.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,872 shares of company stock worth $5,975,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

